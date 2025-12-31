SignalsSections
Diki Sahbana

LA JohnWick

Diki Sahbana
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 IDR
Worst trade:
-98 851.38 IDR
Gross Profit:
0.00 IDR
Gross Loss:
-98 851.38 IDR (5 911 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 IDR (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
27.29%
Max deposit load:
15.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-98 851.38 IDR
Average Profit:
0.00 IDR
Average Loss:
-98 851.38 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-98 851.38 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98 851.38 IDR (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98 851.38 IDR
Maximal:
98 851.38 IDR (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.89% (-0.00 IDR)
By Equity:
8.83% (88 313.92 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -5.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 IDR
Worst trade: -98 851 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -98 851.38 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.31 17:14
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 17:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
