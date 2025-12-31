SignalsSections
Kenji Ito

SmartGridScalper

Kenji Ito
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
AxioryAsia-05Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
91 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.76 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
27.35 USD (4 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
91 (27.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.35 USD (91)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.79
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.76%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
38 (41.76%)
Short Trades:
53 (58.24%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
0.30 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.13% (31.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_z 41
USDJPY_z 32
EURUSD_z 18
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_z 14
USDJPY_z 6
EURUSD_z 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_z 1.8K
USDJPY_z 1.4K
EURUSD_z 904
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.76 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 91
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AxioryAsia-05Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.31 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
