Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.72 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
41.31 USD (40 481 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (41.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.31 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.85
Trading activity:
99.77%
Max deposit load:
3.68%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
160.83
Long Trades:
13 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
11 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
15.24
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
14.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
0.24 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.40% (24.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPAUD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|EURUSD
|29
|GBPAUD
|46
|GBPUSD
|34
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.72 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 756
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.15 × 299
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.17 × 65
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.73 × 63
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.36 × 312
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
|4.28 × 32
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.86 × 70
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 9
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.62 × 55
