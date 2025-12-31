- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
160 (83.76%)
Loss Trades:
31 (16.23%)
Best trade:
61.00 USD
Worst trade:
-193.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 849.21 USD (32 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 840.50 USD (20 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (220.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.64 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
30.92%
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
84 (43.98%)
Short Trades:
107 (56.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
11.56 USD
Average Loss:
-59.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-290.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.84%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
164.60 USD
Maximal:
524.68 USD (37.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.25% (524.68 USD)
By Equity:
19.08% (236.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|34
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|17
|USDCAD
|13
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|91
|GBPUSD
|-242
|NZDUSD
|-12
|AUDUSD
|-91
|USDCAD
|21
|USDCHF
|18
|USDJPY
|58
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-316
|NZDUSD
|-292
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|634
|USDCHF
|539
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.00 USD
Worst trade: -193 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
860
USD
USD
5
80%
191
83%
31%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
42%
1:500