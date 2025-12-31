SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TP1
Yip Yui Hung

TP1

Yip Yui Hung
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
160 (83.76%)
Loss Trades:
31 (16.23%)
Best trade:
61.00 USD
Worst trade:
-193.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 849.21 USD (32 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 840.50 USD (20 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (220.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.64 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
30.92%
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
84 (43.98%)
Short Trades:
107 (56.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
11.56 USD
Average Loss:
-59.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-290.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.84%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
164.60 USD
Maximal:
524.68 USD (37.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.25% (524.68 USD)
By Equity:
19.08% (236.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 34
NZDUSD 21
AUDUSD 17
USDCAD 13
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 165
EURUSD 91
GBPUSD -242
NZDUSD -12
AUDUSD -91
USDCAD 21
USDCHF 18
USDJPY 58
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.7K
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD -316
NZDUSD -292
AUDUSD -1.2K
USDCAD 634
USDCHF 539
USDJPY 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.00 USD
Worst trade: -193 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.12 16:03
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 16:03
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 10:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.06 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 09:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 07:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 07:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 07:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TP1
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
860
USD
5
80%
191
83%
31%
1.00
0.05
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.