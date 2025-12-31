- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
27 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Best trade:
31.05 USD
Worst trade:
-23.07 USD
Gross Profit:
141.33 USD (8 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.84 USD (7 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (49.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.58 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
3.39%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.17
Long Trades:
10 (30.30%)
Short Trades:
23 (69.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
5.23 USD
Average Loss:
-13.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.75%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.91 USD
Maximal:
26.53 USD (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.64% (26.53 USD)
By Equity:
3.11% (32.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|US500
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|74
|US500
|0
|USDJPY
|-17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|US500
|-384
|USDJPY
|-195
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.05 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FortFS-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
93%
33
81%
78%
1.68
1.74
USD
USD
3%
1:500