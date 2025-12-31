- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
88.90 USD
Worst trade:
-105.08 USD
Gross Profit:
274.71 USD (274 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.45 USD (117 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (194.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.14 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
40.24%
Max deposit load:
0.91%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
19.66 USD
Average Profit:
45.79 USD
Average Loss:
-58.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-105.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.38 USD
Maximal:
105.08 USD (10.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.05% (105.08 USD)
By Equity:
13.99% (158.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|157
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|157K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.90 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +194.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.96 × 352
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.53 × 293
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
Mininum Equity 1,000 USD with topup 500 USD every month + Compounding Profit.
Gold Intra + Semi Swing Trade
High Risk High Return
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
16%
1
39
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
4
0%
8
75%
40%
2.33
19.66
USD
USD
14%
1:500