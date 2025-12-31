SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Kebun Akun Super Agresif
Yelena Claudia

Kebun Akun Super Agresif

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
1 / 39 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
88.90 USD
Worst trade:
-105.08 USD
Gross Profit:
274.71 USD (274 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.45 USD (117 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (194.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.14 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
40.24%
Max deposit load:
0.91%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
19.66 USD
Average Profit:
45.79 USD
Average Loss:
-58.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-105.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.38 USD
Maximal:
105.08 USD (10.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.05% (105.08 USD)
By Equity:
13.99% (158.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 157
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 157K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.90 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +194.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.48 × 90
Exness-MT5Real15
5.96 × 352
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
24.53 × 293
Exness-MT5Real
28.11 × 110
Mininum Equity 1,000 USD with topup 500 USD every month + Compounding Profit.

Gold Intra + Semi Swing Trade

High Risk High Return

No reviews
2026.01.12 09:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.31 04:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 10% of days out of the 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 04:02
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of the 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 04:02
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 04:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
