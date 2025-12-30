- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Best trade:
55.83 USD
Worst trade:
-25.24 USD
Gross Profit:
64.58 USD (6 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.17 USD (3 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (56.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
3.24 USD
Average Profit:
12.92 USD
Average Loss:
-6.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.50 USD
Maximal:
27.28 USD (13.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.45% (27.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.47% (1.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|32
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.83 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
No reviews