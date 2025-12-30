SignalsSections
Federico Bubica Hundt

Satoru Gojo

Federico Bubica Hundt
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 16%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Best trade:
55.83 USD
Worst trade:
-25.24 USD
Gross Profit:
64.58 USD (6 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.17 USD (3 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (56.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
3.24 USD
Average Profit:
12.92 USD
Average Loss:
-6.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.50 USD
Maximal:
27.28 USD (13.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.45% (27.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.47% (1.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 32
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
No reviews
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 12:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 12:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
