SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LND
Linda Resti Fauzi

LND

Linda Resti Fauzi
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
111 (93.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (6.72%)
Best trade:
15.53 USD
Worst trade:
-6.69 USD
Gross Profit:
281.39 USD (14 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.77 USD (590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (105.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.88 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
31.40
Long Trades:
33 (27.73%)
Short Trades:
86 (72.27%)
Profit Factor:
13.55
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
2.54 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
8.30 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.53 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29485
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 03:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register