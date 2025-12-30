- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
111 (93.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (6.72%)
Best trade:
15.53 USD
Worst trade:
-6.69 USD
Gross Profit:
281.39 USD (14 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.77 USD (590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (105.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.88 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
31.40
Long Trades:
33 (27.73%)
Short Trades:
86 (72.27%)
Profit Factor:
13.55
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
2.54 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
8.30 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|261
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.53 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29485
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
