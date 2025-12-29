- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
14 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
8 (36.36%)
Best trade:
25.60 USD
Worst trade:
-10.61 USD
Gross Profit:
128.27 USD (12 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38.40 USD (3 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (55.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.38 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
55.06%
Max deposit load:
13.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.58
Long Trades:
2 (9.09%)
Short Trades:
20 (90.91%)
Profit Factor:
3.34
Expected Payoff:
4.09 USD
Average Profit:
9.16 USD
Average Loss:
-4.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-34.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.86 USD (6)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.86 USD (6.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.22% (34.86 USD)
By Equity:
24.95% (129.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.60 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
590
USD
USD
1
100%
22
63%
55%
3.34
4.09
USD
USD
25%
1:500