Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
15 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Best trade:
6.74 USD
Worst trade:
-3.81 USD
Gross Profit:
29.01 USD (2 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.70 USD (875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (13.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.96 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
9 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
10 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
4.33
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-1.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.03 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.03 USD (2.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|6
|AUDCAD#
|5
|NZDUSD#
|3
|AUDNZD#
|2
|NZDCAD#
|2
|USDCAD#
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|15
|AUDCAD#
|1
|NZDUSD#
|2
|AUDNZD#
|1
|NZDCAD#
|1
|USDCAD#
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|1.5K
|AUDCAD#
|-478
|NZDUSD#
|199
|AUDNZD#
|204
|NZDCAD#
|201
|USDCAD#
|100
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.74 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
