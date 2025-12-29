SignalsSections
Thannawut Khankhat

XM ANNEX

Thannawut Khankhat
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
15 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Best trade:
6.74 USD
Worst trade:
-3.81 USD
Gross Profit:
29.01 USD (2 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.70 USD (875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (13.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.96 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
9 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
10 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
4.33
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-1.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.03 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.03 USD (2.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 6
AUDCAD# 5
NZDUSD# 3
AUDNZD# 2
NZDCAD# 2
USDCAD# 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 15
AUDCAD# 1
NZDUSD# 2
AUDNZD# 1
NZDCAD# 1
USDCAD# 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 1.5K
AUDCAD# -478
NZDUSD# 199
AUDNZD# 204
NZDCAD# 201
USDCAD# 100
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.74 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XM ANNEX AI
No reviews
2025.12.29 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
