SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ForexLife
Md Abul Kasem

ForexLife

Md Abul Kasem
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
385.01 USD
Worst trade:
-259.07 USD
Gross Profit:
543.40 USD (54 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.70 USD (48 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (517.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
517.77 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
20.37%
Max deposit load:
29.86%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
4.88 USD
Average Profit:
77.63 USD
Average Loss:
-122.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-316.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-316.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
461.27 USD
Maximal:
463.16 USD (48.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.62% (463.16 USD)
By Equity:
22.40% (200.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 54
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +385.01 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +517.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -316.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 18:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 18:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 17:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 17:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 17:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexLife
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
11
63%
20%
1.10
4.88
USD
49%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.