Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
19 (90.47%)
Loss Trades:
2 (9.52%)
Best trade:
78.24 USD
Worst trade:
-186.64 USD
Gross Profit:
593.12 USD (379 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.32 USD (46 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (387.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.83 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
14.99 USD
Average Profit:
31.22 USD
Average Loss:
-139.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-186.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.04%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.03 USD
Maximal:
239.61 USD (10.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|14
|XAUUSDm
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|337
|XAUUSDm
|-22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|337K
|XAUUSDm
|-3.7K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +78.24 USD
Worst trade: -187 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +387.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
