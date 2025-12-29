SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend ch
Yi Jian Feng

Trend ch

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
19 (90.47%)
Loss Trades:
2 (9.52%)
Best trade:
78.24 USD
Worst trade:
-186.64 USD
Gross Profit:
593.12 USD (379 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.32 USD (46 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (387.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.83 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
14.99 USD
Average Profit:
31.22 USD
Average Loss:
-139.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-186.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.04%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.03 USD
Maximal:
239.61 USD (10.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 14
XAUUSDm 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 337
XAUUSDm -22
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 337K
XAUUSDm -3.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 15:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
