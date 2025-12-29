SignalsSections
Nguyen An Nguyen

A7302600

Nguyen An Nguyen
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
111.54 USD
Worst trade:
-39.63 USD
Gross Profit:
284.54 USD (409 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.98 USD (399 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (68.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.54 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
362 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
4.19
Expected Payoff:
18.05 USD
Average Profit:
31.62 USD
Average Loss:
-22.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-51.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.26 USD
Maximal:
51.83 USD (1.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 2
USTEC 1
JP225 1
GBPJPY 1
XTIUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 103
BTCUSD -6
XAUUSD -27
USDJPY 12
USTEC 4
JP225 17
GBPJPY 2
XTIUSD 112
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 843
BTCUSD -64K
XAUUSD -2.9K
USDJPY 666
USTEC 5.7K
JP225 70K
GBPJPY 224
XTIUSD 215
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.54 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Earnex-Trade
0.34 × 76
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.34 × 32
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.93 × 5469
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real8
1.35 × 485
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 229
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
111 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.29 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 361 days
