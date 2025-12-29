SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ReXX
Sergey Lazarenko

ReXX

Sergey Lazarenko
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
RannForex-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Best trade:
33.70 USD
Worst trade:
-33.84 USD
Gross Profit:
52.50 USD (713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.08 USD (1 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (45.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.30 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.45
Trading activity:
59.38%
Max deposit load:
92.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
1 (6.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (93.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.34
Expected Payoff:
-6.91 USD
Average Profit:
10.50 USD
Average Loss:
-15.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-63.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-9.52%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.58 USD
Maximal:
120.42 USD (10.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.89% (120.42 USD)
By Equity:
2.79% (28.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DAX30.ecn 5
EURAUD.ecn 2
EURNZD.ecn 2
FTSE100.ecn 2
XAGUSD.ecn 1
AUDJPY.ecn 1
STOXX50.ecn 1
NZDJPY.ecn 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DAX30.ecn -89
EURAUD.ecn -19
EURNZD.ecn 24
FTSE100.ecn -30
XAGUSD.ecn 0
AUDJPY.ecn 11
STOXX50.ecn -8
NZDJPY.ecn 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DAX30.ecn -754
EURAUD.ecn -298
EURNZD.ecn 446
FTSE100.ecn -226
XAGUSD.ecn 6
AUDJPY.ecn 63
STOXX50.ecn -68
NZDJPY.ecn 63
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.70 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RannForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Трейдинг от уровней.

Выход из Накопления

В продолжение тренда

на Разворот.

No reviews
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 13:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 13:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 13:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
