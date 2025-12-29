- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Best trade:
33.70 USD
Worst trade:
-33.84 USD
Gross Profit:
52.50 USD (713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.08 USD (1 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (45.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.30 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.45
Trading activity:
59.38%
Max deposit load:
92.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
1 (6.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (93.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.34
Expected Payoff:
-6.91 USD
Average Profit:
10.50 USD
Average Loss:
-15.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-63.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-9.52%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.58 USD
Maximal:
120.42 USD (10.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.89% (120.42 USD)
By Equity:
2.79% (28.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DAX30.ecn
|5
|EURAUD.ecn
|2
|EURNZD.ecn
|2
|FTSE100.ecn
|2
|XAGUSD.ecn
|1
|AUDJPY.ecn
|1
|STOXX50.ecn
|1
|NZDJPY.ecn
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DAX30.ecn
|-89
|EURAUD.ecn
|-19
|EURNZD.ecn
|24
|FTSE100.ecn
|-30
|XAGUSD.ecn
|0
|AUDJPY.ecn
|11
|STOXX50.ecn
|-8
|NZDJPY.ecn
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DAX30.ecn
|-754
|EURAUD.ecn
|-298
|EURNZD.ecn
|446
|FTSE100.ecn
|-226
|XAGUSD.ecn
|6
|AUDJPY.ecn
|63
|STOXX50.ecn
|-68
|NZDJPY.ecn
|63
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.70 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RannForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Трейдинг от уровней.
Выход из Накопления
В продолжение тренда
на Разворот.
No reviews
