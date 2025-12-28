- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
13.38 USD
Worst trade:
-11.68 USD
Gross Profit:
26.44 USD (2 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.68 USD (1 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (12.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.62 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
0.66%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.26
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.31 USD
Average Loss:
-11.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-11.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11.68 USD (2.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (11.68 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (8.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|15
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.38 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
