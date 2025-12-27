- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
55 (94.82%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.17%)
Best trade:
1.18 USD
Worst trade:
-0.97 USD
Gross Profit:
11.86 USD (4 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.19 USD (1 095 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.67 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.97
Long Trades:
31 (53.45%)
Short Trades:
27 (46.55%)
Profit Factor:
5.42
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.22 USD
Average Loss:
-0.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
0.97 USD (0.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (0.97 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|3.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.18 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 42" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews