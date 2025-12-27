- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
6.16 USD
Worst trade:
-4.11 USD
Gross Profit:
17.69 USD (1 031 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.82 USD (296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
28.50%
Max deposit load:
2.95%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
3.67
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-1.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.61 USD (1.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.12% (4.61 USD)
By Equity:
3.63% (14.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|329
|NZDCAD
|-66
|AUDNZD
|106
|USDCAD
|110
|GBPCHF
|148
|NZDUSD
|108
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.16 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.08 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.56 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.44 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.04 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.60 × 93
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
413
USD
USD
1
100%
11
72%
29%
3.67
1.17
USD
USD
4%
1:500