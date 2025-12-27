- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
7.59 GBP
Worst trade:
0.00 GBP
Gross Profit:
48.54 GBP (2 545 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (48.54 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.54 GBP (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.53
Trading activity:
1.15%
Max deposit load:
5.36%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.41 GBP
Average Profit:
4.41 GBP
Average Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 GBP (0)
Monthly growth:
17.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
5.19% (13.14 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|2.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.59 GBP
Worst trade: -0 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.54 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
