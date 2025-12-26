- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Best trade:
33.50 USD
Worst trade:
-13.83 USD
Gross Profit:
89.64 USD (32 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.06 USD (44 657 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (63.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
4.38%
Max deposit load:
9.78%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
12 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
8.96 USD
Average Loss:
-7.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.79 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.61 USD
Maximal:
37.79 USD (1.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.88% (37.79 USD)
By Equity:
7.62% (152.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
0%
17
58%
4%
1.79
2.33
USD
USD
8%
1:500