- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
9 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Best trade:
106.24 USD
Worst trade:
-23.24 USD
Gross Profit:
301.75 USD (30 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.64 USD (13 560 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (278.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.44 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
4.10%
Max deposit load:
0.53%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
17 (80.95%)
Short Trades:
4 (19.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
7.86 USD
Average Profit:
33.53 USD
Average Loss:
-11.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-76.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.82 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
17.40%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.00 USD
Maximal:
77.03 USD (4.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.43% (77.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.93% (15.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +106.24 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29485
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
This is a Live Signal using the "Gold Atlas EA".
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
2
80%
21
42%
4%
2.20
7.86
USD
USD
4%
1:500