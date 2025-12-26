- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
85.80 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
330.62 USD (93 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (330.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
330.62 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.89%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
30.06 USD
Average Profit:
30.06 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
11.09% (3 337.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD.s
|4
|XAUUSD.s
|3
|Bitcoin
|2
|BinanceCoin
|1
|#GER40
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD.s
|155
|XAUUSD.s
|64
|Bitcoin
|90
|BinanceCoin
|0
|#GER40
|21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD.s
|1.9K
|XAUUSD.s
|624
|Bitcoin
|90K
|BinanceCoin
|25
|#GER40
|357
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +85.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +330.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MMCo-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Damien Cross — EAGLEDOMAIN
Creator of ARMAMENT · Tactical Buffering Control™ (TBC System)
Gold / Indices / Crypto Rhythm Trading
“Improvise · Adapt · Overcome”
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
30K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
100%
100%
n/a
30.06
USD
USD
11%
1:200