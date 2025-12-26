- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
48 (65.75%)
Loss Trades:
25 (34.25%)
Best trade:
4.49 USD
Worst trade:
-5.48 USD
Gross Profit:
90.64 USD (9 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.09 USD (9 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (18.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.36 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
5.18%
Max deposit load:
10.86%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
47 (64.38%)
Short Trades:
26 (35.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-3.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-18.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.97 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.63 USD
Maximal:
28.07 USD (25.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.42% (28.07 USD)
By Equity:
6.76% (7.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|73
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|252
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.49 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.62 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.92 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.97 × 197
|
Exness-Real16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.04 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.16 × 1202
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.54 × 54
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.56 × 16
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.25 × 1669
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.28 × 338
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.54 × 87
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.08 × 66
|
Eightcap-Real
|4.73 × 33
|
Exness-Real2
|5.32 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|5.61 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|5.66 × 1743
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|6.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|9.00 × 1
