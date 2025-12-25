SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AyaNotini
Ayabulela Notini

AyaNotini

Ayabulela Notini
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 138%
DerivSVG-Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Best trade:
10.07 USD
Worst trade:
-2.67 USD
Gross Profit:
23.87 USD (971 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.87 USD (344 096 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (15.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
4.57%
Max deposit load:
29.75%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.03
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
3.98 USD
Average Loss:
-1.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
138.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.82 USD (14.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.88% (4.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.70% (2.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Boom 1000 Index 6
Boom 500 Index 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Boom 1000 Index 12
Boom 500 Index 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Boom 1000 Index 609K
Boom 500 Index 19K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.07 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivSVG-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 09:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 09:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.25 17:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 17:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 17:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AyaNotini
30 USD per month
138%
0
0
USD
28
USD
1
0%
10
60%
5%
3.03
1.60
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.