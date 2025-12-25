SignalsSections
Lee Keng Loong Sherman

ICMarketEURUSD

0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
16 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Best trade:
18.84 USD
Worst trade:
-11.66 USD
Gross Profit:
49.61 USD (2 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.85 USD (2 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (15.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.45 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-3.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.57 USD (8.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 25
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 608
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.84 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.76 × 184
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.88 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 239
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.06 × 289
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.79 × 33
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.50 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
2.50 × 127
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.75 × 104
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.91 × 46
Exness-Real20
3.01 × 92
11 more...
No reviews
2025.12.25 01:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15.63% of days out of the 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 01:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
