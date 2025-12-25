- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
16 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Best trade:
18.84 USD
Worst trade:
-11.66 USD
Gross Profit:
49.61 USD (2 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.85 USD (2 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (15.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.45 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-3.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.57 USD (8.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|25
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|608
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.76 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.88 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.94 × 239
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.06 × 289
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.79 × 33
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|2.50 × 127
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.75 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.91 × 46
|
Exness-Real20
|3.01 × 92
No reviews