Duy Tuy Do

Smart Invest MT5

Duy Tuy Do
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -100%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
153 (86.44%)
Loss Trades:
24 (13.56%)
Best trade:
160.00 USD
Worst trade:
-825.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 162.69 USD (409 089 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 658.75 USD (1 120 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (109.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
456.56 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
47.82%
Max deposit load:
210.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
177
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
130 (73.45%)
Short Trades:
47 (26.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-8.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.60 USD
Average Loss:
-110.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 375.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 375.63 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 496.06 USD
Maximal:
2 375.63 USD (99.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (2 376.82 USD)
By Equity:
94.29% (2 239.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 177
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -711K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.00 USD
Worst trade: -825 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 375.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 63% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 12:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 12:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 11:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 11:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 11:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
