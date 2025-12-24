- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
153 (86.44%)
Loss Trades:
24 (13.56%)
Best trade:
160.00 USD
Worst trade:
-825.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 162.69 USD (409 089 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 658.75 USD (1 120 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (109.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
456.56 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
47.82%
Max deposit load:
210.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
177
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
130 (73.45%)
Short Trades:
47 (26.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-8.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.60 USD
Average Loss:
-110.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 375.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 375.63 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 496.06 USD
Maximal:
2 375.63 USD (99.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (2 376.82 USD)
By Equity:
94.29% (2 239.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|177
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-711K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.00 USD
Worst trade: -825 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 375.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
