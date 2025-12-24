- Growth
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
28 (41.17%)
Loss Trades:
40 (58.82%)
Best trade:
115.59 USD
Worst trade:
-61.56 USD
Gross Profit:
2 048.54 USD (31 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 695.73 USD (19 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (353.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.98 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
35.42%
Max deposit load:
85.60%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
36 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
32 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
5.19 USD
Average Profit:
73.16 USD
Average Loss:
-42.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-153.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
35.28%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
521.57 USD (31.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.86% (521.57 USD)
By Equity:
6.38% (90.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|19
|USDCHF
|11
|AUDJPY
|9
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|576
|EURUSD
|174
|USDCHF
|-159
|AUDJPY
|-239
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|529
|USDCHF
|-32
|AUDJPY
|-528
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +115.59 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +353.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -153.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 4
