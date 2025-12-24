SignalsSections
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
28 (41.17%)
Loss Trades:
40 (58.82%)
Best trade:
115.59 USD
Worst trade:
-61.56 USD
Gross Profit:
2 048.54 USD (31 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 695.73 USD (19 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (353.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.98 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
35.42%
Max deposit load:
85.60%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
36 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
32 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
5.19 USD
Average Profit:
73.16 USD
Average Loss:
-42.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-153.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
35.28%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
521.57 USD (31.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.86% (521.57 USD)
By Equity:
6.38% (90.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
EURUSD 19
USDCHF 11
AUDJPY 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 576
EURUSD 174
USDCHF -159
AUDJPY -239
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
EURUSD 529
USDCHF -32
AUDJPY -528
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 4
295 more...
2025.12.29 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 02:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 02:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
