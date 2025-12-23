SignalsSections
Faisal Mahamud Osman

Cirrodicpline

Faisal Mahamud Osman
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
HFMarketsKE-Live2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
95 (49.22%)
Loss Trades:
98 (50.78%)
Best trade:
135.90 USD
Worst trade:
-67.05 USD
Gross Profit:
2 989.73 USD (127 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 881.81 USD (93 918 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (262.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
381.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
33.65%
Max deposit load:
117.27%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
91 (47.15%)
Short Trades:
102 (52.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
31.47 USD
Average Loss:
-29.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-553.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-553.41 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-37.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.92 USD
Maximal:
557.91 USD (59.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.62% (505.93 USD)
By Equity:
17.33% (48.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 193
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 108
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.90 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -553.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsKE-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Dicpline is the key
No reviews
2025.12.30 21:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 20:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 21:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 21:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 21:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
