SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ManualSteady
Pietro Speri

ManualSteady

Pietro Speri
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
2.07 USD
Worst trade:
-1.35 USD
Gross Profit:
7.45 USD (1 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.57 USD (400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
37.77%
Max deposit load:
20.32%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.90
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.35 USD (0.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.27% (1.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.73% (3.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 3
EURAUD 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY 0
EURAUD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
GBPJPY 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY -5
EURAUD 314
USDJPY 181
AUDUSD 139
GBPJPY 46
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.07 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-GMT+2 Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.10 × 31
FMGlobalLtd-Live
0.43 × 28
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.50 × 18
FXCM-USDReal04
0.50 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1.96 × 89
AxiTrader-US09-Live
3.00 × 2
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
3.17 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-2
3.32 × 266
Tickmill-Live
3.35 × 23
GBEbrokers-Live
3.92 × 12
VantageFX-Live 2
4.00 × 2
Swissquote-Live1
4.08 × 40
MaximusMarkets-LiveLiquidity1
5.00 × 2
KTM-Live
6.00 × 3
100% manual.
Low risk.
High probability.
Fundamentally driven but technically triggered.
Stop loss always present.
No reviews
2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 06:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 06:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 21:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 21:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 21:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 21:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 21:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
