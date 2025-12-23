- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
2.07 USD
Worst trade:
-1.35 USD
Gross Profit:
7.45 USD (1 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.57 USD (400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
37.77%
Max deposit load:
20.32%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.90
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.35 USD (0.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.27% (1.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.73% (3.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURAUD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|0
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY
|-5
|EURAUD
|314
|USDJPY
|181
|AUDUSD
|139
|GBPJPY
|46
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.07 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-GMT+2 Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.10 × 31
|
FMGlobalLtd-Live
|0.43 × 28
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.50 × 18
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|0.50 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|1.96 × 89
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
|3.17 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live-2
|3.32 × 266
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.35 × 23
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|3.92 × 12
|
VantageFX-Live 2
|4.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Live1
|4.08 × 40
|
MaximusMarkets-LiveLiquidity1
|5.00 × 2
|
KTM-Live
|6.00 × 3
100% manual.
Low risk.
High probability.
Fundamentally driven but technically triggered.
Stop loss always present.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
505
USD
USD
2
0%
9
66%
38%
2.89
0.54
USD
USD
1%
1:50