Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
4 (30.76%)
Loss Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Best trade:
97.61 USD
Worst trade:
-100.90 USD
Gross Profit:
378.68 USD (19 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-563.10 USD (27 899 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (195.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.22 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
49.47%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-14.19 USD
Average Profit:
94.67 USD
Average Loss:
-62.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-472.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-472.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-6.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
184.42 USD
Maximal:
472.30 USD (14.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.36% (472.30 USD)
By Equity:
4.61% (151.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-184
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best trade: +97.61 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -472.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
2
0%
13
30%
49%
0.67
-14.19
USD
USD
14%
1:50