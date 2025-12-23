- Growth
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
18 (78.26%)
Loss Trades:
5 (21.74%)
Best trade:
14.96 USD
Worst trade:
-24.10 USD
Gross Profit:
80.33 USD (21 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.90 USD (5 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (25.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.14 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
12.48%
Max deposit load:
6.22%
Latest trade:
59 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
16 (69.57%)
Short Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-10.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-31.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.39%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.64 USD (3.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.32% (31.64 USD)
By Equity:
11.36% (55.08 USD)
趋大方向趋势策略单，500美0.01起手，最大0.03手加仓，黄金逆向60美金左右触及强平止损离场，止金额在300美金内，建议投资者用1000美金比例跟一倍
