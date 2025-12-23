SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Emison03
Mingxing Yin

Emison03

Mingxing Yin
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
18 (78.26%)
Loss Trades:
5 (21.74%)
Best trade:
14.96 USD
Worst trade:
-24.10 USD
Gross Profit:
80.33 USD (21 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.90 USD (5 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (25.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.14 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
12.48%
Max deposit load:
6.22%
Latest trade:
59 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
16 (69.57%)
Short Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-10.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-31.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.39%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.64 USD (3.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.32% (31.64 USD)
By Equity:
11.36% (55.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 28
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
BTCUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.96 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-6
2.67 × 3
Exness-Real35
5.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
12.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
趋大方向趋势策略单，500美0.01起手，最大0.03手加仓，黄金逆向60美金左右触及强平止损离场，止金额在300美金内，建议投资者用1000美金比例跟一倍
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 11:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Emison03
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
479
USD
1
34%
23
78%
12%
1.57
1.28
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.