- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Best trade:
80.37 USD
Worst trade:
-4.96 USD
Gross Profit:
180.51 USD (18 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.36 USD (5 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (125.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.99 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.18
Long Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.15
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
103.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.23 USD
Maximal:
15.06 USD (11.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|32
|XAUUSD
|7
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|124
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|416
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.37 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +125.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
No reviews