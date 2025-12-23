SignalsSections
Deri Ramadani

PhooHFx

Deri Ramadani
0 reviews
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Best trade:
80.37 USD
Worst trade:
-4.96 USD
Gross Profit:
180.51 USD (18 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.36 USD (5 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (125.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.99 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.18
Long Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.15
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
103.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.23 USD
Maximal:
15.06 USD (11.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 32
XAUUSD 7
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -1
XAUUSD 124
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 416
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.37 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +125.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.06 USD

2025.12.23 04:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 21 days. This comprises 10.77% of days out of the 195 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
