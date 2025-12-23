SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PuPrime MT5 829 Zuuro
Advantegis Ltd

PuPrime MT5 829 Zuuro

Advantegis Ltd
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -26%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
254
Profit Trades:
195 (76.77%)
Loss Trades:
59 (23.23%)
Best trade:
199.50 USD
Worst trade:
-409.93 USD
Gross Profit:
1 539.29 USD (221 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 802.70 USD (47 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (365.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
365.65 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
60.40%
Max deposit load:
23.82%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
235 (92.52%)
Short Trades:
19 (7.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-30.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-244.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 309.42 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-26.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
263.41 USD
Maximal:
1 388.83 USD (65.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.34% (1 388.83 USD)
By Equity:
58.25% (1 238.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 250
BTCUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -300
BTCUSD 37
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 40K
BTCUSD 134K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.50 USD
Worst trade: -410 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +365.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 01:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.02 00:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.01 23:44
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 14:11
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 11:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 10:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 08:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 23:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 00:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 00:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PuPrime MT5 829 Zuuro
99 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
737
USD
2
99%
254
76%
60%
0.85
-1.04
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.