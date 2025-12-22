SignalsSections
Daniel Perez Sanz

DPS

Daniel Perez Sanz
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -0%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
8.67 EUR
Worst trade:
-15.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
10.51 EUR (481 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.25 EUR (590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.10 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
13.68%
Max deposit load:
11.55%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
1.31 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-15.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.25 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.15 EUR
Maximal:
15.25 EUR (1.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.51% (15.25 EUR)
By Equity:
1.55% (15.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 11
USDCAD 0
GBPUSD -17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 453
USDCAD 28
GBPUSD -590
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.67 EUR
Worst trade: -15 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.25 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-Live28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.12 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 10:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 23:47
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 23:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 23:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
