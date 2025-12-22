SignalsSections
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Gladiator IV

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 84%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 128
Profit Trades:
894 (79.25%)
Loss Trades:
234 (20.74%)
Best trade:
1 109.98 USD
Worst trade:
-3 218.56 USD
Gross Profit:
68 238.78 USD (623 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 716.83 USD (382 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (3 847.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 171.00 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
51.28%
Max deposit load:
14.42%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
198
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.19
Long Trades:
868 (76.95%)
Short Trades:
260 (23.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
18.19 USD
Average Profit:
76.33 USD
Average Loss:
-203.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 312.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 413.02 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
37.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
663.00 USD
Maximal:
9 391.82 USD (15.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.45% (9 375.72 USD)
By Equity:
31.70% (10 950.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.INS 1075
XAGUSD.INS 50
GBPUSD.INS 2
GBPJPY.INS 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.INS 17K
XAGUSD.INS 3.4K
GBPUSD.INS -4
GBPJPY.INS 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.INS 92K
XAGUSD.INS 148K
GBPUSD.INS -38
GBPJPY.INS -13
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 109.98 USD
Worst trade: -3 219 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 847.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 312.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunaMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.16 09:54
No swaps are charged
2026.01.16 09:54
No swaps are charged
2026.01.16 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.01.16 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.01.15 22:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 15:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 13:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.22 11:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 11:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
