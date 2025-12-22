- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
5 (31.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (68.75%)
Best trade:
25.23 USD
Worst trade:
-17.43 USD
Gross Profit:
120.12 USD (4 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.12 USD (4 600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (49.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.14 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
16.63%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.13 USD
Average Profit:
24.02 USD
Average Loss:
-12.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-46.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.20 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.20 USD
Maximal:
46.20 USD (4.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.62% (46.20 USD)
By Equity:
1.10% (10.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-596
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.23 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
982
USD
USD
1
100%
16
31%
17%
0.86
-1.13
USD
USD
5%
1:400