- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
81 (61.36%)
Loss Trades:
51 (38.64%)
Best trade:
79.32 USD
Worst trade:
-63.63 USD
Gross Profit:
424.30 USD (18 089 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295.32 USD (13 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (41.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.28 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
39.85%
Max deposit load:
89.86%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
132
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
22 (16.67%)
Short Trades:
110 (83.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
5.24 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-118.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
92.84 USD
Maximal:
118.65 USD (13.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.68% (118.65 USD)
By Equity:
20.73% (193.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|129
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.32 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
