Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The master scalper bot ea
Ziead Hazem Hasan Khatab

The master scalper bot ea

Ziead Hazem Hasan Khatab
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
45 (86.53%)
Loss Trades:
7 (13.46%)
Best trade:
23.00 USD
Worst trade:
-82.40 USD
Gross Profit:
238.70 USD (2 565 pips)
Gross Loss:
-181.91 USD (1 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (121.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.65 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.71%
Max deposit load:
101.90%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
20 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
32 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
5.30 USD
Average Loss:
-25.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-162.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
162.06 USD (39.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.87% (162.06 USD)
By Equity:
14.76% (60.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 57
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.00 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

this is our scalper ea real account you can get the ea from our website 
https://linktr.ee/THEMASTERBOT
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 15:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.21 15:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
