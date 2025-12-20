- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
8.76 USD
Worst trade:
-8.28 USD
Gross Profit:
39.95 USD (5 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.75 USD (1 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (22.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.45 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
96.78%
Max deposit load:
27.44%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.92
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.66 USD
Average Loss:
-7.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
8.28 USD (3.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.43% (8.32 USD)
By Equity:
24.51% (59.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
1 2
1 2
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|10
|USDCHF
|7
|GBPNZD
|5
|USDJPY
|-6
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|9
|GBPCAD
|-8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|1.8K
|USDCHF
|604
|GBPNZD
|848
|USDJPY
|-956
|EURUSD
|852
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|-950
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.76 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
signal of https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/143109?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rating006%3ad1bre
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
233
USD
USD
2
100%
8
75%
97%
2.53
3.03
USD
USD
25%
1:500