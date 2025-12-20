- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
16 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Best trade:
122.00 USD
Worst trade:
-201.00 USD
Gross Profit:
757.41 USD (246 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.89 USD (34 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (338.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
338.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
26.29%
Max deposit load:
5.39%
Latest trade:
52 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
19 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
15 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
3.87 USD
Average Profit:
47.34 USD
Average Loss:
-34.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-61.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
42.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
235.47 USD
Maximal:
258.91 USD (25.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.30% (258.91 USD)
By Equity:
9.63% (118.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|NQ100.R
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-280
|NQ100.R
|411
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.4K
|NQ100.R
|206K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +122.00 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +338.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Analis XAUUSD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
6
0%
34
47%
26%
1.21
3.87
USD
USD
25%
1:200