Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.47 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
30.53 USD (4 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (30.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.53 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
13.05
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
11.79%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
36.61
Long Trades:
20 (95.24%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.76%)
Profit Factor:
24.62
Expected Payoff:
1.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.45 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
29.69%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
0.80 USD (0.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
12.61% (16.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|20
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|4.1K
|AUDNZD
|255
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.47 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.45 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.48 × 23
|
FBS-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.79 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.50 × 78
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.53 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.56 × 4095
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.95 × 42
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.05 × 877
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.11 × 465
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.39 × 62
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.50 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.38 × 24
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.68 × 156
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|4.77 × 93
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.08 × 12
No reviews
49 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
129
USD
USD
1
4%
21
100%
83%
24.62
1.45
USD
USD
13%
1:500