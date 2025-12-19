- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
111 (61.66%)
Loss Trades:
69 (38.33%)
Best trade:
2.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
63.71 EUR (10 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.48 EUR (8 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (7.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.39 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
92.22%
Max deposit load:
16.65%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
193
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
167 (92.78%)
Short Trades:
13 (7.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.01 EUR
Average Profit:
0.57 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-7.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.89 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.01 EUR
Maximal:
23.69 EUR (4.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.71% (23.69 EUR)
By Equity:
7.74% (37.20 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|15
|CADJPY
|15
|EURCHF
|15
|NZDJPY
|15
|GBPJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|15
|AUDCAD
|15
|AUDJPY
|15
|EURUSD
|15
|AUDCHF
|15
|AUDUSD
|15
|AUDNZD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|4
|CADJPY
|-2
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-4
|EURJPY
|-3
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|4
|AUDNZD
|-3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|558
|CADJPY
|-144
|EURCHF
|198
|NZDJPY
|215
|GBPJPY
|-533
|EURJPY
|-325
|AUDCAD
|168
|AUDJPY
|228
|EURUSD
|197
|AUDCHF
|304
|AUDUSD
|556
|AUDNZD
|-259
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.99 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.17 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.36 × 44
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.65 × 52
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 36
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.11 × 80
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.44 × 70
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.91 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|3.90 × 10
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|5.65 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.30 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real3
|6.71 × 7
|
Fyntura-Live
|11.74 × 125
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
502
EUR
EUR
1
100%
180
61%
92%
1.03
0.01
EUR
EUR
8%
1:500