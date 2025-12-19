SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FrequencyManager2
DIEGO MURA

FrequencyManager2

DIEGO MURA
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
111 (61.66%)
Loss Trades:
69 (38.33%)
Best trade:
2.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
63.71 EUR (10 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.48 EUR (8 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (7.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.39 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
92.22%
Max deposit load:
16.65%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
193
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
167 (92.78%)
Short Trades:
13 (7.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.01 EUR
Average Profit:
0.57 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-7.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.89 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.01 EUR
Maximal:
23.69 EUR (4.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.71% (23.69 EUR)
By Equity:
7.74% (37.20 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 15
CADJPY 15
EURCHF 15
NZDJPY 15
GBPJPY 15
EURJPY 15
AUDCAD 15
AUDJPY 15
EURUSD 15
AUDCHF 15
AUDUSD 15
AUDNZD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 4
CADJPY -2
EURCHF 1
NZDJPY 0
GBPJPY -4
EURJPY -3
AUDCAD 0
AUDJPY 0
EURUSD 1
AUDCHF 3
AUDUSD 4
AUDNZD -3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 558
CADJPY -144
EURCHF 198
NZDJPY 215
GBPJPY -533
EURJPY -325
AUDCAD 168
AUDJPY 228
EURUSD 197
AUDCHF 304
AUDUSD 556
AUDNZD -259
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.99 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.17 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.36 × 44
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.65 × 52
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 36
Axi-US12-Live
1.11 × 80
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.44 × 70
RoboForex-ECN
2.91 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 22
3.90 × 10
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
5.65 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live17
6.30 × 10
OctaFX-Real3
6.71 × 7
Fyntura-Live
11.74 × 125
coming
No reviews
2025.12.22 21:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 21:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 20:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 20:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 18:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 18:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 18:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 18:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
