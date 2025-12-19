SignalsSections
Anand Omprakash Pandharpatte

Breakout Scalper

Anand Omprakash Pandharpatte
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 18%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
59 (49.16%)
Loss Trades:
61 (50.83%)
Best trade:
491.04 USD
Worst trade:
-179.46 USD
Gross Profit:
3 652.91 USD (12 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 866.17 USD (15 377 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (214.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
622.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
1.00%
Max deposit load:
20.53%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
68 (56.67%)
Short Trades:
52 (43.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
6.56 USD
Average Profit:
61.91 USD
Average Loss:
-46.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-164.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-344.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.82 USD
Maximal:
500.58 USD (40.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.17% (263.70 USD)
By Equity:
1.08% (71.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 787
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +491.04 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.90 USD

No reviews
2025.12.28 02:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 00:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 00:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakout Scalper
300 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
6.7K
USD
5
96%
120
49%
1%
1.27
6.56
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

