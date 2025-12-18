- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
5 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Best trade:
1.27 USD
Worst trade:
-1.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3.62 USD (447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.62 USD (611 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (3.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
43.22%
Max deposit load:
19.70%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-0.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.69 USD
Maximal:
3.69 USD (12.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.34% (3.63 USD)
By Equity:
7.94% (2.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|9
|GBPCHF
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|-2
|GBPCHF
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|-188
|GBPCHF
|24
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.27 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.41 × 88
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.56 × 72
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.13 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.66 × 58
|
FBS-Real
|4.29 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.94 × 98
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.91 × 296
|
OANDA-Live-1
|8.77 × 65
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.89 × 44
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|13.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|13.50 × 22
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|19.61 × 31
EA is not martingale. It execute one trade at a time
