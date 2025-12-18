The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 0.11 × 56 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.41 × 88 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.56 × 72 RoboForex-ECN 1.13 × 185 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.66 × 58 FBS-Real 4.29 × 7 Exness-MT5Real5 4.94 × 98 RoboForex-Pro 6.91 × 296 OANDA-Live-1 8.77 × 65 Ava-Real 1-MT5 8.89 × 44 XMGlobal-MT5 2 13.00 × 1 Swissquote-Server 13.50 × 22 AdmiralMarkets-Live 19.61 × 31 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor