- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Loss Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Best trade:
43.00 USD
Worst trade:
-14.03 USD
Gross Profit:
219.86 USD (10 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.20 USD (149 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (207.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.11 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
7.70%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.73
Long Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Short Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Profit Factor:
3.84
Expected Payoff:
8.56 USD
Average Profit:
19.99 USD
Average Loss:
-7.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
43.66 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (42.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.35% (8.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|205
|EURUSD
|-31
|GBPUSD
|-14
|USDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|-71
|GBPUSD
|-38
|USDJPY
|262
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.00 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +207.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.58 × 55
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.43 × 390
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.10 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.11 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.99 × 18625
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.99 × 193
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.09 × 66
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.34 × 1586
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
1
100%
19
57%
8%
3.84
8.56
USD
USD
2%
1:500