Mingze Yang

StartRader 30000

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
524
Profit Trades:
416 (79.38%)
Loss Trades:
108 (20.61%)
Best trade:
343.00 USD
Worst trade:
-822.25 USD
Gross Profit:
14 684.80 USD (80 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 769.90 USD (79 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (374.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
46.94%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
529
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
228 (43.51%)
Short Trades:
296 (56.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-2.07 USD
Average Profit:
35.30 USD
Average Loss:
-146.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 596.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 596.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 808.45 USD
Maximal:
5 545.30 USD (16.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.41% (5 536.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.97% (1 435.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 524
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 563
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +343.00 USD
Worst trade: -822 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +374.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 596.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 23:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 22:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 22:57
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 22:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 22:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
StartRader 30000
99 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
1
0%
524
79%
47%
0.93
-2.07
USD
16%
1:500
