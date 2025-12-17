- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
20.99 CHF
Worst trade:
-22.59 CHF
Gross Profit:
29.10 CHF (17 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.36 CHF (48 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (3.87 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.99 CHF (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
17.15%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-4.03 CHF
Average Profit:
4.85 CHF
Average Loss:
-21.79 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.59 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.59 CHF (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.81 CHF
Maximal:
59.07 CHF (5.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.79% (59.07 CHF)
By Equity:
1.89% (18.23 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-11
|USDJPY
|-26
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-31K
|USDJPY
|-223
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.99 CHF
Worst trade: -23 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.87 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.59 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.30 × 54
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.34 × 76
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.59 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.62 × 1915
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.16 × 1289
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.50 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.50 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
964
CHF
CHF
2
100%
9
66%
17%
0.44
-4.03
CHF
CHF
6%
1:500