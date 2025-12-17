SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Prado Pro Tuning
Davide Aretino

Prado Pro Tuning

Davide Aretino
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  Growth
  Balance
  Equity
  Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
20.99 CHF
Worst trade:
-22.59 CHF
Gross Profit:
29.10 CHF (17 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.36 CHF (48 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (3.87 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.99 CHF (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
17.15%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-4.03 CHF
Average Profit:
4.85 CHF
Average Loss:
-21.79 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.59 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.59 CHF (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.81 CHF
Maximal:
59.07 CHF (5.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.79% (59.07 CHF)
By Equity:
1.89% (18.23 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -11
USDJPY -26
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -31K
USDJPY -223
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  Deposit load
  Drawdown
Best trade: +20.99 CHF
Worst trade: -23 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.87 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.59 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 22
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
FusionMarkets-Live
0.30 × 54
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Earnex-Trade
0.34 × 76
Exness-MT5Real8
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.59 × 37
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.62 × 1915
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.50 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
39 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 09:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 09:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prado Pro Tuning
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
964
CHF
2
100%
9
66%
17%
0.44
-4.03
CHF
6%
1:500
Copy

