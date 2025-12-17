- Growth
Trades:
2 556
Profit Trades:
1 285 (50.27%)
Loss Trades:
1 271 (49.73%)
Best trade:
182.88 USD
Worst trade:
-48.68 USD
Gross Profit:
6 176.31 USD (283 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 833.95 USD (334 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (89.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
402.86 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
56.28%
Max deposit load:
11.36%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2065
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
1 244 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
1 312 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-314.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.80 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
13.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
184.32 USD
Maximal:
381.48 USD (3.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.75% (379.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.64% (1 138.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2556
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-51K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +182.88 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
高频交易，快进快出。当天空仓，遇到极端行情会回撤。
