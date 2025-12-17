SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Quick TP
Xue Feng Xu

Quick TP

Xue Feng Xu
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 556
Profit Trades:
1 285 (50.27%)
Loss Trades:
1 271 (49.73%)
Best trade:
182.88 USD
Worst trade:
-48.68 USD
Gross Profit:
6 176.31 USD (283 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 833.95 USD (334 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (89.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
402.86 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
56.28%
Max deposit load:
11.36%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2065
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
1 244 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
1 312 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-314.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-314.80 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
13.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
184.32 USD
Maximal:
381.48 USD (3.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.75% (379.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.64% (1 138.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -51K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +182.88 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -314.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
3.32 × 1020
ICMarketsSC-Live15
4.39 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live07
7.56 × 9
Alpari-ECN1
28.00 × 3
高频交易，快进快出。当天空仓，遇到极端行情会回撤。
No reviews
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
