- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Best trade:
11.10 USD
Worst trade:
-61.40 USD
Gross Profit:
15.28 USD (524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.75 USD (3 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.49 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.35
Trading activity:
40.88%
Max deposit load:
0.46%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
13 (40.63%)
Short Trades:
19 (59.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.08
Expected Payoff:
-5.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.27 USD
Average Loss:
-9.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-181.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.47 USD
Maximal:
191.96 USD (3.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.11% (186.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.83% (50.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-180
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 42
|
FxPro.com-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 251
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 3
|
XMTrading-Real 40
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 50
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 40
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
