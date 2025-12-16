- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
21 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (12.50%)
Best trade:
6.14 USD
Worst trade:
-2.44 USD
Gross Profit:
51.30 USD (5 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.02 USD (584 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (20.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.89 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.96
Trading activity:
0.51%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.56
Long Trades:
15 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
9 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
8.52
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
35.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.44 USD (2.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.29% (2.44 USD)
By Equity:
3.93% (5.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
黄金策略，一次一单
大周期的顺势突破
每单都带动态止盈止损
交流学习可以加微：jjj117118119
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
145
USD
USD
7
100%
24
87%
1%
8.52
1.89
USD
USD
4%
1:500