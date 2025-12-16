- Growth
Trades:
2 555
Profit Trades:
1 637 (64.07%)
Loss Trades:
918 (35.93%)
Best trade:
176.11 USD
Worst trade:
-91.18 USD
Gross Profit:
15 170.05 USD (14 676 812 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 158.63 USD (14 678 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (17.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
995.72 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
68.50%
Max deposit load:
27.27%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
561
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
1 279 (50.06%)
Short Trades:
1 276 (49.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-15.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
68 (-2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-841.52 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
17.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.54 USD
Maximal:
2 033.68 USD (53.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.33% (2 033.68 USD)
By Equity:
41.65% (903.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|2435
|XAUUSD
|120
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|197
|XAUUSD
|814
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-169K
|XAUUSD
|167K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +176.11 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|42.21 × 157
US100 Steady Growth
This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
5
94%
2 555
64%
68%
1.07
0.40
USD
USD
45%
1:200