Yang Hu

US100 development growth

Yang Hu
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 555
Profit Trades:
1 637 (64.07%)
Loss Trades:
918 (35.93%)
Best trade:
176.11 USD
Worst trade:
-91.18 USD
Gross Profit:
15 170.05 USD (14 676 812 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 158.63 USD (14 678 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (17.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
995.72 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
68.50%
Max deposit load:
27.27%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
561
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
1 279 (50.06%)
Short Trades:
1 276 (49.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
9.27 USD
Average Loss:
-15.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
68 (-2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-841.52 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
17.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.54 USD
Maximal:
2 033.68 USD (53.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.33% (2 033.68 USD)
By Equity:
41.65% (903.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 2435
XAUUSD 120
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 197
XAUUSD 814
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -169K
XAUUSD 167K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.11 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
42.21 × 157
US100 Steady Growth


This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day

No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
